Inmates at Willow Cree Healing Lodge test positive for COVID-19

Five inmates at Willow Cree Healing Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says that number may rise as testing continues.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution,” reads a CSC press release.

“COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests. The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.”

The CSC has provided all inmates with medical masks, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting continues throughout the site.

Staff members have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, respirators, and face shields.

The CSS started vaccinating inmates in January 2021. All offenders have been offered vaccinations and booster shots when they are eligible.

“We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations,” reads the press release. “We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum-security facility in Duck Lake.