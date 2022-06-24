Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Pine Grove Correctional Centre

A 33-year-old inmate has died at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

The woman was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning. The death is not COVID-related. As of Friday afternoon, the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety were still attempting to notify the family.

Corrections workers called EMS and began life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the woman. She was declared dead at roughly 8:45 a.m.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also conduct an internal investigation.