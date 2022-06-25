Saskatoon police arrest two suspects in relation to La Ronge firearm incident

Two people were arrested in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening and two are outstanding with warrants in connection to a dangerous person with a firearm investigation in La Ronge.

Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service arrested Terrance Daigneault without incident on June 22 at a business on Northridge Drive in Saskatoon.

He will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Nikeyta Bradfield, 24, of La Ronge was also arrested at the business. Bradfield was charged, knowing that Terrance Daigneault had attempted to a murder a RCMP officer by discharging a firearm, with assisting Daigneault for the purpose of enabling his escape.

Bradfield will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Celine Charles and Allan Sanderson have still not been located. They may be in the communities of La Ronge, Prince Albert or Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed.

Charles and Sanderson are considered dangerous and the public should not approach them.

Anyone with tips or information regarding their whereabouts can contact their local police service or RCMP. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

A search warrant was executed by the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team at a resident on the 1300 block of Kowalski Road in La Ronge in relation to this investigation. Police report that no charges have been laid.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in the La Ronge area through this weekend.

The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to acknowledge and thank the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band for their continued support during this ongoing investigation.