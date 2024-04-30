Influenza and COVID-19 both decline according to report

According to the province’s bi-weekly respiratory illness surveillance report, both influenza has and COVID-19 have decreased.

According to the new report COVID-19 has decreased in Saskatchewan. The reporting period was from April 17 to April 20. The report was released on April 25.

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 decreased from 75 tests in the week ending April 6 to 47 tests in the week ending April 20. The test positivity declined from 4.6 per cent to 3.6 per cent in the same period.

In the most recent week, the proportions of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were highest among those 65 and older (61.5 per cent), followed by individuals 20-64 years of age (20.5 per cent).

Test positivity in North Central is 0.0 per cent for COVID-19 and 11.1 per cent for Influenza.

In July 2023 the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took over wastewater data from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

Wastewater data indicate a sustained decrease and low concentrations of COVID-19 across the surveyed areas of the province.

These are only lab-confirmed cases and not rapid antigen test-confirmed cases.

The province warns that rates should be interpreted with caution because they do not include cases detected by home rapid-antigen test kits.

In the last two weeks, two deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported. It is not known how many deaths occurred in North Central over this period.

The report shows there are currently 19 hospital admissions and two ICU admissions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 47 for the previous two weeks to 37 for the most recent two weeks, reflecting a 21% decrease. COVID-19 ICU admissions increased from one for the previous two weeks to five for the most recent two weeks.

The proportion of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients decreased to 1.8 per cent this current week.

COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings remained stable at three for the previous two weeks compared to five for the most recent two weeks.

As of April 20, 18.4 per cent of those aged six months and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose. Vaccination coverage is generally below 10 per cent for ages six months to 64 years, except in Saskatoon (14.8 per cent), Regina (14.5 per cent), and North East (10.4 per cent). For those 65 and older, Far North West (34.5 per cent) and Far North Central (20.1 per cent) have less than 40 per cent coverage, while Regina (59.9 per cent), Saskatoon (57.1 per cent), Central West (52 per cent), South Central (51.1 per cent), and North Central (50.4 per cent) exceed 50 per cent coverage for this age group,

Influenza has become less prevalent in the province.

The number of positive tests for influenza have decreased from 235 in the week ending April 6, to 79 in the current surveillance week.

No influenza-associated deaths was reported in this two-week reporting period.

Influenza hospitalizations decreased from 75 for the previous two weeks to 46 for the most recent two weeks. Influenza ICU admissions remained stable at seven for the previous two weeks compared to eight for the most recent two weeks.

As of April 20, 24.9 per cent of the Saskatchewan population received influenza vaccine this season. For those aged 65 years and older overall coverage was 59.4 per cent; the highest was in Regina (64.3 per cent) and lowest in Far North Central (41 per cent). For those aged less than 65 years the overall coverage was 17.7 per cent; the highest was in Saskatoon (21.5 per cent) and lowest was in Far North West (10.4 per cent).

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines were available in Saskatchewan effective Oct. 10, 2023.

The report also included the school absenteeism data.School illness absenteeism increased from 9.7 per cent in the week ending April 13, to 11.1 per cent in the week ending April 20. Illness absenteeism relates to any cause, including respiratory symptoms

As of Oct. 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health launched the community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report to integrate COVID-19 surveillance and reporting with provincial respiratory illness and surveillance reporting, including influenza.

The report standardizes the epidemiological information required for respiratory illness surveillance and risk management and will be issued bi-weekly during respiratory illness season.