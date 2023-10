Carlton Comprehensive Public High School held its fifth annual Indigenous Day on Wednesday. According to organizer Bonnie Vandale, the event is intended to create community and bonding among both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students and staff. The following photos show the Indigenous Day opening ceremonies, which included a grand entry, speeches from dignitaries, and a presentation on the late Victor Thunderchild, who was on the committee during the event’s first years.

Youth in jingle dresses walk in Carlton High School’s Indigenous Day grand entry on Oct. 4, 2023. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

Two drum groups participated in the fifth annual Indigenous Day event at Carlton High School on Oct. 4, 2023. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

The grand entry for Carlton High School’s Indigenous Day included PAGC Vice-Chief Joseph Tsannie, Mayor Greg Dionne, interim police Chief Patrick Nogier, Metis Nation – Saskatchewan Vice President Michelle LeClair and several Prince Albert Raiders. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald

Elder Liz Settee, who led the opening prayer, hugs another dignitary at Carlton High School’s Indigenous Day on Oct. 4, 2023. – Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald