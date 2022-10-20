Ice Wolves rise to second place in Sherwood Division

The La Ronge Ice Wolves have surged into second place behind the Flin Flon Bombers in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division.

As of Oct. 17, the Bombers have 18 points, meanwhile the Ice Wolves have a record of 7-5-1-0 with 15 points. The Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 5-6-1-1 with 12 points and the Mustangs are in fourth place with a record of 4-6-4-0 with 12 points.

The Ice Wolves closed their road trip with a 4-1 win over the Yorkton Terriers in Yorkton on Saturday, Oct. 15. La Ronge led 2-0 after the first period and second period.

Logan Cyca scored the lone Terriers’ goal. Seth Dragan, Trenton Curtis, Ethan Strik and Connor Abric scored the La Ronge goals.

Dawson Smith made 28 saves for the Ice Wolves; Tommy Bouchard made 28 saves for the Terriers.

La Ronge opened their weekend with a 3-2 win over the Melville Millionaires on Friday, Oct. 14 in Melville. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.

Strik, Dylan Handel and Flynn Maxcy scored for the Ice Wolves. Nicholas Andrusiak and Nicolas Samson responded for the Millionaires.

Topher Chirico maded 36 saves for La Ronge; Clement Labillois made 26 saves for the Millionaires.

The Ice Wolves lost 2-1 to the Terriers in Yorkton on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Yorkton. Yorkton led 2-0 after the first period and the game was 2-1 after the second period.

Trenton Curtis scored the lone goal for the Ice Wolves. JD Hall and Pavel Mckenzie responded for the Terriers.

Smith made 19 saves for La Ronge; Bouchard made 28 saves for Yorkton.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Humboldt and defeated the Broncos 3-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Broncos led 2-1 after the second period.

Curtis, Strik and Handel scored for the Ice Wolves. Jacob Boucher and Ethan Zielke scored for the Broncos.

Chirico made 44 saves for the Ice Wolves. Tristan Boileau made 30 saves for the Broncos.

The Mustangs closed their southern road swing with a 7-4 loss to the Kindersley Klippers in Kindersley on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kindersley led 4-2 after the first period and 5-3 after the second period.

Zac Somers had a pair of goals for Melfort, Dawson Leroux and Clarke Huxley added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Tylan Hilbig, Adam Paplawski, Liam Bell, Kayden Ostrom, Ethan Scriven, Cody Jaman and Matthew Mazzocchi responded for the Klippers.

Joel Favreau made seven saves in just over 15 minutes of action before he was relieved by James Venne who made 21 saves. Jaman made 30 saves for the Klippers.

Melfort opened their road swing by handing the Battlefords North Stars their first loss of the season with a 2-1 shootout win over the North Stars in Battlefords on Friday, Oct. 14.

Riley Ashe scored the winner for Melfort in a three round shootout. Aidyn Hutchinson scored for the Mustangs in regulation. Steven Kesserling score for the North Stars in regulation.

Favreau made 35 saves for Melfort; Josh Kotai made 26 saves for the North Stars.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-3 loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The game was scoreless after the first period and the Hounds led 2-1 after the second period.

Kevin Minnoch, Somers and Hutchinson scored for the Mustangs. Rocsyn Bird, Carson Baylis, Dane Probe and Antoine St. Onge responded for the Hounds.

Venne made 29 saves for the Mustangs; Tucker Inabinet made 38 saves for Notre Dame.

The Hawks closed their week with an 11-4 loss to the Humboldt Broncos in Nipawin on Friday, Oct. 14. The Broncos led 6-1 after the first period and 7-3 after the second period.

Maguire Ratzlaff had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Jake Smith and Alex Ochitwa added the other Nipawin goals.

Jacob Boucher and Cage Newans each had a hat trick for the Broncos and Samuel Marburg added a pair of goals for Humboldt, Alex Saretsky, Ben Kotylak and Tim Kim added the other Humboldt goals.

Reid Lalonde made fives saves for Nipawin in just over 17 minutes of action before he was relieved by Nolan McDowell who made 31 saves. Benjamin Motew made 29 saves for the Broncos.

Nipawin opened their week with a 7-5 win over the Terriers in Yorkton on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Carson Dobson and Ratzlaff each had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Joel Mabin, Ochitwa, and Smith added the other Hawks’ goals. Dylan Ruptash and Maddux Nollski each had a pair of goals for the Terriers and Greg Nelson scored the other Yorkton goal.

McDowell made 18 saves for Nipawin; Caleb Allen made 35 saves for the Terriers.

The Notre Dame Hounds were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 20, results were not available.

The Estevan Bruins are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. The Hawks travel to Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Notre Dame Hounds are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 22.