Ice Wolves move into first place in Sherwood Division

The La Ronge Ice Wolves have moved into first place in the Sherwood Division of the SJHL.

As of Jan. 21, the Ice Wolves are a single point ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers. The Ice Wolves are 24-13-3-1 with 52 points while the Bombers have 51 points.

The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 20-12-5-2 with 47 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 20-17-1-1 with 43 points.

The Ice Wolves played the Notre Dame Hounds in La Ronge on Sunday, Jan. 22, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves defeated the Estevan Bruins 6-1 on Saturday, Jan. 21 in La Ronge. La Ronge led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period.

Walker Jerome had a pair of goals for La Ronge: Thomas Wright, Ethan Strik, Dylan Handel and Lleyton Shearon scored the other Ice Wolves’ goals. Iliia Chmelevski responded for the Bruins.

Topher Chirico made 37 saves for La Ronge; Cam Hrdlicka made 35 saves for Estevan.

La Ronge opened their set with the Bruins by defeating Estevan 5-4 in a shootout on Friday, Jan. 20 in La Ronge. Jerome scored for the Ice Wolves in the three round shootout.

The Bruins led 2-1 after the first and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Rylan Silzer, Dallyn Peekeekoot, Liam McInnis and Jerome scored in regulation for La Ronge.

Mitch Kohner had a pair of goals for Estevan; Chmelevski, and Owen Barrow added the other Bruins goals.

Chirico made 33 saves for La Ronge; Hrdlicka made 42 saves for Estevan.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Battlefords North Stars in La Ronge on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Holden Doell scored the winner 2:45 into the extra frame.

The North Stars led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Trenton Cutis, Peekeekoot and Kaycee Coyle scored for La Ronge in regulation. Jake Southgate, Bradley Blake and Zane Florence responded in regulation for the North Stars.

Dawson Smith made 45 saves for La Ronge; Justen Maric made 38 saves for the Battlefords.

The Ice Wolves were in Battlefords to play the North Stars on Tuesday, Jan. 24, results were not available.

The Mustangs closed their week with a 3-2 loss in a shootout to the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Yorkton. Maddux Nullski scored for the Terriers in the three round shootout.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Leyton Holoien and Kevin Minnoch scored for the Mustangs in regulation. Brett Butz and Dylan Ruptash responded for the Terriers in regulation.

Joel Favreau made nine saves in one period of action for Melfort before he was relieved by James Venne who made 21 saves. Tysen Smith made 25 saves for Yorkton.

The Mustangs won their lone home game of the week 7-1 over the Notre Dame Hounds in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Mustangs led 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period.

Tye Evans, Ben Tkachuk, Wyatt Day, Wyatt Cook, Clarke Huxley, Dawson Leroux and Minnoch scored for Melfort. Will Dawson scored the Hounds’ lone goal.

Venne made 33 saves for Melfort; Tucker Inabinet made 31 saves for Notre Dame.

Melfort opened their week with a 3-2 loss to the Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Jan, 17.

Melfort led 2-1 after the first and second periods.

Boston Maxwell and Leroux scored for Melfort. Jacob Ligi, Dane Probe and Rocsyn Bird responded for the Hounds.

Favreau made 31 saves for Melfort; Inabinet made 24 saves for Notre Dame.

The Bombers were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Tuesday, Jan. 24, results were not available.

The Hawks ran their winning streak to five straight with a 3-2 shootout win over the Kindersley Klippers in Rosetown.

All three Nipawin shooters scored in the shootout. They were Alex Johnson, Alex Ochitwa and Carson Dobson.

Braxton Buckberger scored both goals for Nipawin in regulation. Aidan Taylor and Spencer Paslawski responded in regulation for the Klippers.

Jackson Fellner made 16 saves for Nipawin; Cody Jaman made 31 saves for Kindersley.

Nipawin traveled to Melville and defeated the Millionaires 3-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Maguire Ratzlaff, Reid McKay and Joel Mabin scored for the Hawks. Nathan Fox and Jaxon Martens responded for the Millionaires.

Dawson Cunningham made 36 saves for Nipawin; Clement Labillois made 38 saves for Melville.

The Hawks opened their road trip with a 3-2 win over the Terriers in Yorkton. The Hawks led 2-1 after the first and 3-2 after the second.

Buckberger had a pair of goals for the Hawks and Dobson scored the other goal. Cade Kennedy and Pavel McKenzie responded for the Terriers.

Fellner made 25 saves for Nipawin; Caleb Allen made 31 saves for Yorkton.

The Terriers were in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, results were not available.

The Mustangs are in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Friday, Jan. 27, Melfort plays the Humboldt Broncos in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Hawks are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Jan. 27 and the Ice Wolves are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Saturday, Jan. 28.

