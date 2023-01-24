RCMP searching for man wanted on 2nd degree murder charge

The Saskatchewan RCMP Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Alvin Thomas, who has been charged by the Saskatoon Police Service for breaching his court-ordered release conditions following a second-degree murder charge in June 2022.

The charge is currently before the courts.

Thomas, 40, is described as as approximately 5’10” tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of the word ‘Crook’ in large lettering on his forearm, a band around his wrist, a cursive word with hearts and stars around it on the back of his hand, and initials at the base of his thumb.

According to police, he is known to visit Saskatoon and Cumberland House but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who sees Alvin Thomas is asked not to approach. Sightings or information on his whereabouts can be reported to local police or submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.