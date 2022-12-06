Ice Wolves in first place in SJHL Sherwood Division

The La Ronge Ice Wolves were busy after returning from rescheduled games due to illness with a four game southern road swing last week.

As of Dec. 5, the Ice Wolves are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 19-8-1-0 and 39 points. That puts them two points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 13-8-5-1 with 32 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 12-12-1-1 with 26 points.

La Ronge closed their southern road swing with a 3-2 win over the Estevan Bruins in Estevan on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-2 after the second period. Dylan Handel had a pair of goals for La Ronge and Mason Bueckert added the other Ice Wolves goal. Mitch Kohner and Iliia Chmelevski responded for the Bruins.

Dawson Smith made 29 saves for La Ronge; Cam Hrdlicka made 17 saves for Estevan.

The Ice Wolves continued their road swing with a 5-3 win over the Weyburn Red Wings in Weyburn on Friday, Dec. 2.

Weyburn led 1-0 after the first period and La Ronge led 3-2 after the second period. Dallyn Peekeekoot, Ethan Strik, Walker Jerome, Thomas Wright and Handel scored for La Ronge. Ty Mason had a pair of goals for Weyburn and Jackson Hassman added the other Red Wings goal.

Smith made 16 saves for La Ronge; Dazza Mitchell made 32 saves for Weyburn.

The Ice Wolves continued their road swing with a 4-0 loss to the Bruins in Estevan on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Estevan.

Hrdlicka stopped all 24 shots he faced to record the shutout. Kade Runke had a pair of goals for Estevan; Evan Forrest and Owen Barrow added the other Bruins’ goals. Topher Chirico made 23 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves opened their road swing with a 4-3 overtime win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Strik scored the winner 3:36 into the extra frame for La Ronge.

Notre Dame led 3-2 after the first and the game was tied 3-3 after the second. Lleyton Shearon, Parker Layton and Jerome scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation. Carson Baylis had two goals in regulation time for Notre Dame; Will Dawson added the other Hounds goal.

Smith made 43 saves for La Ronge; Johann Tremblay-Kau made 34 saves for Notre Dame.

The Ice Wolves were in the Battlefords to play the North Stars on Wednesday, Dec. 7, results were not available.

The Mustangs ended their weekend home stand and Parent Billet Weekend with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Battlefords North Stars on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The North Stars led 2-0 after the first and the game was tied 4-4 after the second period. Tynan Ewart scored for the North Stars in the three round shootout.

Ben Tkachuk had a pair of goals for Melfort, Hayden Tuba and Zac Somers added the other Mustangs’ goals in regulation. Zane Florence, Steven Kesserling, Jordan Gibbs and Kian Bell responded in regulation for the North Stars.

Joel Favreau made 32 saves for Melfort; Josh Kotai made 30 saves for the Battlefords.

Melfort opened their weekend home stand with their Teddy Bear Toss night and a 7-0 victory over the Yorkton Terriers on Friday, Dec. 2. James Venne stopped all 28 shots for Melfort to record the shutout.

Melfort led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period. Somers scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal and added a second goal; David Rioux also scored a pair for Melfort; Dawson Leroux, Kevin Minnoch and Tkachuk added the other Melfort goals.

Caleb Allen made four saves in just over six minutes before he was relieved by Tysen Smith who made 29 saves for the Terriers.

The Hawks closed their week with a 4-2 win over the Melville Millionaires in their Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Nipawin.

The game was scoreless after one period and the Hawks led 2-1 after two periods. Braxton Buckberger scored the bear toss goal; Francois-Xavier Bedard, Carson Dobson and Alex Ochitwa added the other Hawks’ goals. Nathan Fox and Aiden Robson responded for the Millionaires.

Jackson Fellner made 28 saves for Nipawin; Kelton Pyne made 43 saves for Melville.

Nipawin opened their week with a 5-3 win over the Millionaires in Nipawin on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period. Chase Visser, Zander Stewart, Joel Mabin, Alex Johnson and Dobson scored for Nipawin. Cooper Chisholm, Fox and Robson scored for the Millionaires.

Fellner made 24 saves for Nipawin; Pyne made 41 saves for Melville.

Nipawin hosted the Terriers on Tuesday, Dec. 6, results were not available.

The Hawks are in the Battlefords to play the North Stars on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Mustangs are on their own southern swing this weekend as they travel to Estevan to play the Bruins on Friday, Dec. 8 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Ice Wolves host the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday, Dec. 9.

