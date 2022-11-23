Ice Wolves and Bombers lead the way in the SJHL Sherwood Division

The La Ronge Ice Wolves and Flin Flon Bombers are in a close race for first place in the SJHL Sherwood Division.

As of Nov. 21 the Ice Wolves and Bombers each have 33 points. La Ronge is in second place with a record of 16-7-1-0. The Melfort Mustangs are in third place with a record of 11-8-4-0 with 26 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 9-12-1-1.

The Ice Wolves closed their week with a 7-1 win over the Weyburn Red Wings in La Ronge on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lleyton Shearon had a hat trick for the Ice Wolves; Kyle Graham, Seth Dragan, Hunter Burgeson and Thomas Wright scored the other Ice Wolves goals. Jackson Hassman had the lone goal for Weyburn.

La Ronge opened their two game set with a 6-1 win over the Red Wings on Friday, Nov. 18 in La Ronge. Wright had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Kaycee Cole, Kale Taylor, Jacob Visentini and Parker Layton added the other La Ronge goals. Ethan Whillans responded for Weyburn.

The Ice Wolves were in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Battlefords to play the North Stars on Thursday, Nov. 24. Results were not available by press time.

Melfort closed their week with a 3-2 overtime win over the Humboldt Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 19. David Rioux scored the winner for Humboldt 1:45 into the extra frame. Tye Evans and Leith Olafson scored for the Mustangs in regulation time. Alec Saretsky and Ben Kotylak responded for the Broncos in regulation time.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 6-1 win over the Red Wings in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Zac Somers led the way for the Mustangs with two goals; Wyatt Day and Rioux added the other goals. Whillans had the lone goal for Weyburn.

The Hawks closed out their two game set with the Kindersley Klippers with a 6-3 loss in Kindersley on Saturday, Nov. 19. Braxton Buckberger, Francois-Xavier Bedard and Alex Johnson scored for Nipawin. Adam Paplawski had a pair of goals for Kindersley; Brock Evans, Nathan DeGraves, Matthew Mazzocchi and Aidan Bangs added the other Klippers goals.

The Hawks opened the two game set with the Klippers with a 7-4 win in Kindersley on Friday, Nov. 18. Johnson and Alyandro De Lenn each had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Reese Malkewich, Reid Mackay and Joel Mabin added the other Nipawin goals. Cash Arntsen, Kayden Ostrom, Josh Pufahl and Mazzochi responded for the Klippers.

Nipawin opened their week with a 4-1 loss to the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Mackay scored the lone goal for Nipawin. Jeremi Tremblay, Ethan Mercer, Alexi Sylvestre and Cole Dupereault responded for the Bombers. La Ronge is in Battlefords to play the North Stars on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Bombers are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Nov. 25 and the Mustangs are in Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Hawks are in Melville to play the Millionaires on Sunday, Nov. 27.