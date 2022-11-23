200 additional Ukrainians to call Saskatchewan home after landing of fourth humanitarian flight

The fourth humanitarian flight carrying 200 Ukrainian citizens will land in Saskatoon Wednesday afternoon, bringing the provincial total of Ukrainian refugees to approximately 3,000.

This is the first flight to land in Saskatoon directly from Warsaw.

“All hands are on deck as the Government of Saskatchewan works with settlement organizations and community partners to receive over 200 additional Ukrainians in Saskatoon later today,” said MLA for Canora-Pelly and Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations, Terry Dennis.

On Aug. 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on additional flights into Saskatchewan.

“Thanks to coordinated efforts between the Government of Saskatchewan, Solidaire, and Open Arms, Saskatchewan is now home to approximately 3,000 displaced Ukrainians,” Dennis said. “We will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed.”

According to a media release from the province, passengers will receive temporary accommodations in Saskatoon to provide them with access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

Two “one-stop-shops” have been organized for newcomers to ensure easy access to programs and services such as Saskatchewan health cards, banking and finances, housing, employment, drivers’ licenses and more. These are scheduled to take place on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Travelodge Hotel Saskatoon from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and will be open to all Sask. newcomers.

Information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by phone toll-free at 1-833-613-0485, via email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca, or online at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.