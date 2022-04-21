‘I always strive to win’, Moran on breaking provincial archery record

Ever since he was six years old, Prince Albert’s Tristan Moran has always had a passion for archery.

Fast forward 17 years, and the 23-year-old can add another medal, and record, to his already stacked resume. Moran breezed through the competition at the 2022 provincial indoor target championship, shooting a score of 583 out of a possible 600 in his event.

“I’m very proud of myself,” Moran said. “I always strive to win, but more so I’m proud of our whole club. We had a lot of our youth archers shoot in the Junior Olympic Program, and they did very well. I’m proud of them and I’m proud of myself.”

While some archers would consider themselves lucky to shoot a score like that in their entire archery career, Moran said he was a little disappointed that he wasn’t able to shoot a little higher.

“I won indoor nationals earlier, and my score was actually 596,” he laughed. “Before provincials I hadn’t shot for two weeks because I was out with COVID for a while.”

Growing up in Prince Albert, most people don’t turn to archery as their sport of choice. With the up rise in popularity for soccer, combined with the already abundant number of kids registering for hockey every year, Moran took the road less traveled when he picked up a bow and arrow for the first time. He says it’s something he is proud to have stuck with throughout his childhood, and he is proud to keep playing the sport to this point.

“I was really passionate about archery back then, and obviously I still am,” he said. “Since I was young I really enjoyed it. The sport kind of took off for me pretty early when I started to compete. I started going to national tournaments when I was eight and nine years old and started winning those pretty consistently. I set a bunch of national records throughout my youth days, and went to a few world championships.

“I’ve always been a competitor, and it’s been something that I have really enjoyed doing my whole life.”

Moran competes with the Timberland Bowbenders in Prince Albert. He says his success over the years has garnered the attention and respect of archers not only across the country, but around the world as well. Winning nationals and finding personal success on the world stage, he gave a lot of credit to all of the members involved in the club.

“Our club is really good. We have had quite a few good shooters throughout my time here. We’ve had a lot of passionate coaches come and go. My dad (Stacey) coached me when I was young and he still does, and he helps me along the way. Without his support, none of this would be possible.”

As far as training goes, Moran explained the process he goes through to get ready for big events. After nearly 20 years of practicing his craft, it isn’t difficult for him to feel comfortable, even after taking some time off. Once he picks up his bow and starts shooting, he becomes laser focused.

“Usually for big tournaments I ramp it up slowly as it gets closer, usually a month out,” he said. “You start to focus more on the little things and rounding it out. You have to feel good, and you get a little more cardio in when you practice. You don’t want to tire out during your rounds, so the cardio you get from training is important. Then I usually take one day off, the day before the tournament.”

Moran will be competing next in the 3D and target outdoor provincials this summer.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca