Humboldt Co-op to build fertilizer blending and storage facility

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

Humboldt Co-op will be expanding its agricultural services in Humboldt with a new fertilizer blending and storage facility.

The facility will be located at 10564 Eighth Ave, where the co-op has its ag centre and a cardlock.

Joe von Doelllen, the co-op’s general manager, said he hopes construction starts May of 2024 and concludes in the fall

“The new plant will allow us to incorporate new product to our current crop inputs selection. [It will] not only serve our current customers better but hopefully bring in new customers,” von Doellen said.

The $7 million building will be approximately 20,000 square feet, with room for 6,000 MT of storage.

GFS Projects out of Regina be overseeing the project, while Jayco Builders will be constructing the wooden structure. All other contractors to do all the concrete and groundwork have been hired. The co-op has asked GFS to use local contractors where possible.

Von Doellen said this will be replacing the Humboldt Co-op’s current smaller facility, and they are anticipating just one or two new employees to start.

At a special meeting on Feb. 12, Humboldt council voted to provide the co-op with a discretionary use permit to go ahead with the project.