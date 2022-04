After winning a pair of bronze medals at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, it was almost a certainty that Brittany Hudak would be named the Saskatchewan Athlete of the Month for March.

They were the second and third bronze medals of Hudak’s Paralympic career. Her first came at the 2018 Winter Games in Peongchang.

She also finished in the top ten in the six kilometre and 10 kilometre standing biathlon events, as well as the 10 kilometre cross country race.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca