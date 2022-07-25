Howe named to Team Canada roster for 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Prince Albert product Tanner Howe is one of 12 WHL players who will represent Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer.

Team Canada announced their roster on Monday. Howe was selected alongside fellow Saskatchewan-born players Riley Heidt (Saskatoon), Kalan Lind (Shaunavon), Brayden Yager (Dundurn), and Caden Price (Saskatoon).

The tournament runs from July 31 to Aug. 6. Canada opens the tournament against Switzerland.

Howe was second on the Regina Pats in points last season, trailing only Connor Bedard. Howe scored 27 goals in 64 games and chipped in with 42 assists.