Lennon’s Wish Story

If Lennon could have any superpower, she would want to save someone’s life from an earthquake by climbing walls. The six-year-old loves honey toast with raisins and pickles, and ginger cookies and her favorite color is rainbow, pink and purple. She’s happiest when she’s outdoors surrounded by her two dogs, two horses, a pony, donkeys, kittens, rabbits, and her beloved chickens.

Lennon was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The disease begins in bone marrow—where new blood cells grow—and can crowd the marrow and affect the production of normal cells. Children with this type of cancer are susceptible to infections because they don’t have the protection of B cells. Lennon’s mom Tenille said her daughter depends on daily medication and needs to be diligent with proper hand hygiene.

“Physically she is as strong, independent and mobile as most ‘healthy’ kids (her age)”, Tenille said.

Lennon is also a little girl who was very specific in what she wanted as a wish. She asked her Make-A-Wish team for a chicken coop with a teeter-totter, equipped with a meeting room and swing for her lucky chickens. She also wanted to accommodate her bunnies, a private man cave for her rooster and an incubator with a timer. Lennon’s vision came to life this spring and brings the little girl joy every day; she hopes to one day work with the SPCA, so her wish is not only bringing her pleasure right now, it’s also helping to fuel her goals for her future!

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, and its life-changing power is unlocked when wishes like Lennon’s are granted. Together we can continue to transform lives, one wish at a time.

