How to enjoy Family Day in Prince Albert

In most provinces, the third Monday in February is Family Day, although some provinces use a differentt name for the holiday. Saskatchewan first celebrated Family Day in 2007; Ontario followed suit in 2008 and British Columbia in 2013.

Family Day got its start in Alberta when Helen Hunley, then Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, proclaimed the Family Day Act in 1990 , on the advice of her premier, Don Getty.

Other provinces have similar events: Family Day in New Brunswick, Islander Day in Prince Edward Island; Louis Riel Day in Manitoba; Heritage Day in Yukon and Nova Scotia. In Newfoundland, Quebec and the there territories the third Monday in February is a regular working day.

In Prince Albert, Family Day signals the beginning of the spring school break and the last week of Prince Albert Winter Festival. There are lots of local events scheduled so it should be easy to find something to do with your family.

On Family Day, Feb 19, there will be a sliding event on the toboggan hill at Liitle Red River Park,11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sliding Day you can take a ride on a horse-drawn sleigh and enjoy a hotdog and hot chocolate provided free by Lake Country Coop. Children must be accompanied.

Family Day wraps up with fireworks at 8 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Prince Albert Winter Festival Family Cultural Days, at Prince Albert Exhibition Centre, are free with a Winter Festival Button. All children must be accompanied.

Family Cultural Days includes: