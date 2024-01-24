House fire in Tisdale claims one life

by Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

A house fire in Tisdale claimed the life of one man.

Early morning on Saturday, Jan. 20, Tisdale Fire Department was dispatched to a fire call at 1:44 a.m. to a house fire on 97th Avenue West in Tisdale.

Upon arrival, the house was completely engulfed with the roof already caved in, said Tisdale Fire Chief Trevor Woosley. The occupants of the house were unknown at first arrival.

Woosley said both main pump trucks and the rescue truck were at the scene and nine firefighters attended the call.

Tisdale Fire became aware once the fire was out, there was one lone male occupant found deceased.

The Tisdale Fire Department was back at the fire station at 7:53 a.m. Woosley and the deputy fire chief returned to the scene to watch for hot spots and meet with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency investigator to arrive later that day.

Currently the investigator and the emergency response team out of Prince Albert are working to determine the cause. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Tisdale fire department is able to work with a CISM (Critical Incident Stress Management) team if needed. A CISM team is a network that provides crisis intervention, training, education, guidance and support that promotes evidence based critical incident stress.

Woosley said that the last house fire in Tisdale was roughly three and half years ago. The last two house fires were all vacant houses.