Home-opener: New-look Sask. Rush fall short against Rochester Nighthawks

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The new-look Saskatchewan Rush squad and their new logo are still searching for its first win.

The Rush fell 16-14 to the visiting Rochester Knighthawks in its National Lacrosse League home-opener Saturday night at SaskTel Centre.

Saskatchewan falls to 0-and-2 for the young season.

The Rush hits the road to play the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday night searching for its first win.

NEWCOMER MANNS LEADS THE WAY

Rush newcomer Zach Mann once again led his new team offensively as he scored three goals and added three assists for a six-point night Saturday.

Robert Church added a pair of goals and two assists, while Jake Boudreau had two goals and two assists.

Rush captain Ryan Keenan and newcomer Mike Triolo chipped in with a goal and three assists apiece, while Clark Walter netted two goals and added one assist.

Newcomer Patrick Dodds recorded a goal and two assists.

Mike Messenger and Nathaniel Kozevnikov also scored for Saskatchewan, which led 3-2 after the opening quarter but trailed 11-10 after three quarters in what was a see-saw battle on the new-look SaskTel turf.

The Rush scored on two of four power plays.

SCIGLIANO FACES 56 SHOTS

Newcomer Frank Scigliano, a key addition over the off-season, stopped 50 of 56 shots in the Saskatchewan net.

Riley Hutchcraft made 36 saves for Rochester.

Connor Field netted four goals and added seven assists for an 11-point night to lead the Knighthawks, who were good on four of six power play chances. Ryan Smith notched a hat-trick and three assists for the visitors, while Thomas McConvey had a hat-trick and one assist.

Ryan Lanchbury, with two, Mitch Olgivie, Austin Hasen, Ethan O’Connor and Kyle Waters also score for Rochester, which improved its record to 2-0 this season.

COMING UP NEXT

The new-look Rush squad heads to Vegas this week to play the host Desert Dogs on Friday night with hopes of heading into the holidays and 2024 with its first win.

After a two-week Christmas break, Rush resumes action on New Year’s Eve by hosting the Albany, N.Y., Firewolves.

Game-time on Dec. 31 is 7 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

dzary@postmedia.com