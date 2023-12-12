Home-and-homes on SJHL schedule before Christmas break

The last weekend before the SJHL Christmas break will see all four teams in the Sherwood Division face off.

The Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks meet in Nipawin on Friday, Dec, 15 and in Melfort on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Flin Flon Bombers and La Ronge Ice Wolves meet in Flin Flon on Friday, Dec. 15 and in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 16.

As of Dec. 14, the Bombers continue to lead the entire SJHL with 54 points. The Mustangs are in second place with a record of 20-9-2-0 with 43 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 14-14-0-2 with 30 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 8-18-2-1 with 19 points.

Melfort closed out their week with a 4-3 win over the Yorkton Terriers in Yorkton’s Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Mustangs led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Chase Friedt-Mohr, Nolan Henderson, Hudson Norris and Logan Belton scored for the Mustangs. Brett Butzm Jaron Desnoyers and Anthony Domina responded for Yorkton.

James Venne made 21 saves for Melfort; Ethan Farrow made 28 saves for Yorkton.

The Mustangs won their annual Teddy Bear Toss game 2-1 over the Kindersley Klippers on Friday, Dec. 8 in Melfort. The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Hayden Prosofsky scored the Teddy Bear goal for Melfort in the first period. Zac Somers scored the winning goal with under two minutes in the game for the Mustangs. Easton Inglis responded for the Klippers in the second period.

James Venne made 32 saves for the Mustangs; Cody Jaman made 25 saves for Kindersley.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 4-0 win over the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Kristian Coombs stopped all 27 shots he faced to record the first shutout of the season for Melfort and his first career shutout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Mustangs led 2-0 after the second period.

Zac Somers, David Coyle, Wyatt Day and Logan Belton scored for Melfort. The Bruins’ Cam Hridlicka made 20 saves.

The Mustangs were in Melville to play the Millionaires on Tuesday, Dec. 12, results were not available.

Nipawin closed their two-game set with the Estevan Bruins with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins in Nipawin on Saturday, Dec. 9. Ilia Chmelevski scored the winner for Estevan in the three round shootout.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Landon Pappas, Maguire Ratzlaff and Braxton Buckberger scored for the Hawks in regulation. Owen Barrow scored two goals in the third for Estevan to force overtime and Felix Allard scored the other Estevan regulation goal.

Damon Cunningham made 43 saves for Nipawin; Hridlicka made five saves in 11 minutes and was replaced by Eric Kahl who completed the first period. Hridlicka returned to complete the game and made 22 saves the rest of the way.

Nipawin lost their Teddy Bear Toss game 4-2 to the Bruins in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 8. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and the Bruins led 3-1 after the second period.

Braeden Jockims score the Teddy Bear Toss goal for Nipawin; Finley Radloff added the other Hawks’ goal. Zachery Burns had a pair of goals for Estevan; Tristan Dussault and Barrow added the other Bruins’ goals.

Cunningham made 38 saves for Nipawin; Jackson Miller made 25 saves for Estevan.

The Hawks opened their week with a 6-1 win over the Weyburn Red Wings in Nipawin on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Nipawin led 2-1after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Buckberger had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Luke Chase, Cole Fox, Braeden Jockims and Liam McInnis scored the other Hawks’ goals. Liam Fitgerald responded for the Red Wings.

Damon Cunningham made 27 saves for the Hawks; Dazza Mitchell made 32 saves for Weyburn.

The Ice Wolves closed their week with a 3-2 win over the Kindersley Klippers in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 9. The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Parker Layton, Raine Hodge and Dylan Handel scored for La Ronge. Tylin Hilbig and Cam Perlinger responded for the Klippers.

Topher Chirico made 33 saves for La Ronge; Logan Falk made 26 saves for Kindersley.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 1-0 loss to the Bombers in La Ronge on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Harmon Laser-Hume stopped all 32 shots he faced to earn the shutout for the Bombers.

Justin Lies scored the only goal of the game for Flin Flon. Topher Chirico made 52 saves for the Ice Wolves.

Following a full slate of games on Saturday, Dec. 16, the entire SJHL is off until Dec. 30 when the Melville Millionaires take on the Yorkton Terriers. The Nipawin Hawks are back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 3 against the Kindersley Klippers. The La Ronge Ice Wolves and Melfort Mustangs return to action against each other on Friday, Jan. 5 in La Ronge.

sports@paherald.sk.ca