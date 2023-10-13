Hoffrogge hoping to make impact in Hockeytown North

Jacob Hoffrogge is no stranger to putting on plenty of kilometres in the Western Hockey League.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon product has suited up for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips and Edmonton Oil Kings since making his WHL debut in the 2020-21 COVID-19 bubble season.

Hoffrogge was acquired by the Raiders last Saturday in a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a conditional 2025 6th round draft selection.

“Being older, I didn’t take it to heart too much.” Hoffrogge said about his reaction to the trade. “When I first got traded and also the second time, it was kind of a knife in the back. But that’s what happens in this league, and I just got to take it day-by-day.”

This is the third time Hoffrogge has been traded in his WHL career. He was originally selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. He was dealt to the Everett Silvertips following the 2021-22 season. Last season, he would start the season with the Silvertips before being acquired by the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 2025 7th round pick.

Hoffrogge is no stranger to playing in the Art Hauser Centre as he suited up for parts of four seasons with the Saskatoon Contacts prior to his time in the WHL.

He said he is looking forward to playing in front of the Raider faithful when he makes his debut.

“I’ve played here a lot as the away team. The crowd’s always been crazy. I’m excited for the crowd and the atmosphere. I feel like it’s always an electric building and I’m excited to get going.”

In his WHL career to date, Hoffrogge has appeared in 121 games posting two goals and 24 assists. After arriving in Prince Albert with the team after their Alberta road trip last weekend, he said he is excited to get into the lineup.”

“I’m really excited to contribute here. I think I can help the team in a good way. I already see the guys, they are good guys, they’re a really good team and well-coached. I’m excited to get going.”

When asked about the city of Prince Albert, Hoffrogge said he was excited to play his final season of junior hockey close to his hometown of Saskatoon.

“It’s a bit smaller, but I’m ok with that. Living an hour away from home, it’s nice. I went back and saw my family already; I’m going to do that a lot.”

The Raiders return to action Friday night when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

