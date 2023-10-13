Northern Bears captain Cey commit to University of PEI

The next step is in sight for Prince Albert Northern Bears captain Julia Cey.

Cey has committed to the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers women’s hockey program for the fall of 2024.

Northern Bear head coach Steve Young says Cey has always possessed a strong work ethic since she entered the program.

“She’s always had the desire to play and always worked very hard. She’s just gotten better in every year she has played. She’s a mature player in this league and the biggest thing with Julia, she knows what she wants. From day one, she wanted to pursue education and that’s what she got today.”

Young adds that Cey has a rare combination of size, speed and strength that has led to her success at the U18 AAA level and should translate over the U SPORTS game when she arrives on campus next fall.

“She’s a big power forward, she can get pucks to the net. In 61 games, she has 51 points, so she’s someone that can put the puck in the net and contribute that way. As an offensive big power forward, that’s what teams want.”

Cey, who is from Prince Albert, will pursue an undergraduate degree in the sciences with her long-term career goal to become an orthodontist.

She says it was combination of a strong hockey program and academics that led her committing to the Panthers.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, not only do they have a strong hockey program, but strong academics and I think it will be an experience of a lifetime.”

As of the time of publishing, the Panthers do not have any players from Saskatchewan on their active roster. Cey says she is looking forward to making new connections with her teammates from across the country.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to the experience. The coach seems amazing so far, and I think the program is really good but also experiencing something new and fresh. Aside from hockey, I’m just excited to see something new and meet a bunch of different people. I think I’m the only Saskatchewan girl out there and I’m excited to meet a lot of new friends from new places.”

Cey will be wearing the ‘C’ as Bears captain in her third and final season in the SFU18AAAHL. Looking back at her time in the Bears program, Cey says she has learned a lot about becoming a leader in her time donning the Bear sweater.

“This program has contributed to my leadership skills. Starting out as a younger girl, you kind of have to earn your spot and I feel like I did that. Now I can pass down what I learned to the other girls which is a great opportunity for me.”

Archer, Ballard sign with Saskatoon Prairie Blaze

A pair of Northern Bear alumni will suit up in the inaugural season of the Saskatchewan Junior Female Hockey League (SJFHL) as both Brooke Archer and Taelyr Ballard have signed with the Saskatoon Prairie Blaze.

Archer, a goaltender, appeared in 42 games with the Northern Bears posting a 15-24 record, a 3.39 Goals Against Average and a .900 save percentage in parts of three seasons.

Ballard spent only one season with the Bears posting four points in 33 games.

