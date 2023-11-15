Historical Museum celebrates Cadet Corps for Remembrance Day

Each year on Remembrance Day the Prince Albert Historical Museum tries to pay tribute to those who served.

This year on the day they opened up the Museum to a presentation on cadet corps in Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Historical Society President Fred Payton said this is part of a longstanding tradition.

“Well we always try to honour our veterans and those who are still serving for Canada on Remembrance Day,” Payton said. “We are open from 1:00 until four each year, and each year we tend to have a bit of a program.”

Before the presentation began, the cadets marched over from the Legion where they had just completed lunch following the service at the Prince Albert Armoury.

The Sea Cadets were in attendance but could not be represented with a presentation because their commanding officer was in Saskatoon and other senior leadership was unavailable.

The Air Cadets, Army Cadets and Navy League each gave a presentation. Commanding officer Tyler Wozniak gave the Navy League presentation, while the other corps allowed cadets to do the presentation.

“It will be a brief presentation to give people an idea of what each of the Cadet Corps do,” Payton said. “Hopefully it will encourage membership and it will encourage people to pay attention to them.”

Following the three presentations there was tea, coffee and cookies and a chance for those in attendance to tour the Historical Museum.

“It’s very much an opportunity for people to come in and see what exhibits we have, hear a presentation and show their respects,” Payton said.

As always during this time of year the Museum had special displays in recognition of Remembrance Day on display. Payton said the displays are popular with all age groups.

“I know the youngsters, they really enjoy having a look at some of these exhibits that we have and particularly in this back corner here,” he explained. “Then the adults who come also benefit from renewing their interest in in the Armed Forces and showing respect for our veterans.”

