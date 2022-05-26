Hike for the Hospice back after 2-year layoff

After a lengthy layoff, Hike for the Hospice is back and organizers couldn’t be happier.

The annual fundraising event kicks off on Saturday for the third time after two years off due to COVID-19. Rose Garden Hospice fundraising committee chair Marina Mitchell said they’re eager to get outside and raise money for a good cause.

“We’re really excited,” Mitchell said. “Anybody who can walk, run, (or) ride a bike can get a little bit of exercise, and raise some money for the hospice, so yes, we’re excited to get this back.”

The first Hike for the Hospice was held in 2018, and raised $18,658, including a $10,000 donation from Malcolm Jenkins. Since then, the Hospice has hit its $4 million fundraising goal to pay for the building’s construction.

Funds from this week’s event will go to interior needs, like furnishings.

Mitchell said they’ve had fantastic support from the community so far, and they hope it will continue on Saturday.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “We really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Saturday’s event begins on the Rotary Trail near the Alfred Jenkins Field House. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Organizers have rented the inside track at the Alfred Jenkins, and will move the event inside if the weather turns bad.

Waivers and registration forms are available at www.rosegardenhospice.ca.

“We just hope we get a great turnout, and the weather cooperates,” Mitchell said.

Hike for the Hospice begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.