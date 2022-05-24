Highway near Meadow Lake closed due to semi rollover

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway #4, approximately 30 kilometers south of Meadow Lake, SK.

A semi hauling diesel fuel was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Traffic is being rerouted around the scene on Highway #304 south of Meadow Lake and on Highway #26 north of North Battleford. The detour is approximately 73 kilometers in length.

Drivers in the area can expect delays as the road will remain closed for the next several hours and are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline for updates.