Police requesting help in locating 13-year-old missing from Pilot Butte

White Butte RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jenna Kenny was last seen at a residence near Pilot Butte, SK around 9 p.m. on May 13.

Officers have been actively trying to locate her since then, checking locations where Kenny may have travelled and investigating potential sightings of her. Police efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

She has connections to Regina and may have travelled to the city, but this has not been confirmed.

Kenny is described as 5’0” tall and 85 pounds, with medium length, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and red “Jordan” sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Jenna’s whereabouts is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.