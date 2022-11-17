Hatchet Lake father charged with manslaughter following son’s death

The Wollaston Lake RCMP have charged a 56-year-old man with one count of manslaughter following the death of his 28-year-old son.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 16 following reports of an altercation on Hatchet Lake First Nation. Officers located 28-year-old Donald Mercredi inside the residence suffering from injuries. EMS later declared him dead at the scene.

Mercredi’s family has been notified of his death. RCMP Victim Services are offering their help.

His father, 56-year-old Donald Mercredi Sr., also of Hatchet Lake, was arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter. He will make his first court appearance in La Ronge on Friday.

None of the charges have been proven in court.