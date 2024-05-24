Harrison resigns as Government House Leader

Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison resigned as Government House Leader on Friday after admitting to bringing a long gun into the legislature roughly 10 years ago.

In an interview Friday morning, Harrison “categorically and unequivocally” denied all other accusations made by outgoing Speaker Randy Weeks during the final day of the Spring Assembly. However, Harrison said he brought a long gun into the legislature for “about 10 minutes” while stopping to pick up some work before heading out on a hunting trip, something he regrets.



“(I) shouldn’t have done that,” Harrison said in an interview on Friday. “It was a mistake. It was a lapse in judgement, and because of that I offered my resignation as House Leader to the Premier and he accepted.”

Harrison said he didn’t initially catch that Weekes had accused him of bringing a gun to the legislature because there were so many accusations on that final day. When he did realize it, Harrison said he didn’t recall that it happened until he had some conversations with family members.

Following those conversations, Harrison said he recalled bringing a gun into the legislature, but couldn’t remember the exact date saying it was “10 years ago, approximately.”

Harrison said he didn’t remember the event until after Premier Scott Moe had made public statements about Weekes’ allegations. He then offered his resignation as house leader, which Moe accepted.

“It was a mistake,” Harrison said. “It was a lapse in judgement. I shouldn’t have done it. I didn’t even think about it when it happened.

“It was literally driving out to a hunting trip and stopped for a very short period of time. Security were aware of it. I brought my long gun into the assembly, and I did it because I didn’t want to leave it in a parked vehicle in a parking lot, which is not something that you should do. I should have just not stopped at the building, but I did and I made the decision at that point that I would bring it in because it was a short period of time and security were aware.”

Harrison added that this was the only time he brought a gun to the Legislature.

