City of Melfort looking to expand development in Stonegate

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – At the City of Melfort’s council meeting on May 13, council approved extending the closing date on the remaining lands in the Stonegate commercial area for a further five years to November 2029.

“Since 2008, Avatex has been able to develop a major new shopping centre in Melfort, which is currently about 60 per cent complete,” Melfort City Manager Adam Homes said. “The centre will be the largest retail center in the northeast of Saskatoon and one of the largest in Saskatchewan.”

Homes said that extending the closing date will provide Avatex with the necessary time to ensure optimal development of the remaining lands.

“The City has had a strong working relationship with Avatex since 2008,” he said. “Avatex is a professional developer at Melfort Stonegate, is closely connected to national retailers and actively seeks opportunities to attract new retailers to Melfort.”

Stonegate is a 30-acre regional-scale shopping center. Current retailers are: Canadian Tire/Marks, Backstage Music & Co-Op Grocery, Tim Hortons, Canalta Hotel, Boston Pizza, McDonald’s and the Liquor Loft.

Melfort Stonegate’s developable area is 250,000 square feet and has a trade area population of 40,000.

More information can be found at: https://avatex.ca/melfort-stonegate