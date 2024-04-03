Gurkeet’s Story – ‘I wish to have a bedroom makeover’

Gurkeet, age 9, leukemia

Gurkeet is a bubbly nine-year-old with an infectious smile. At just three years old, Gurkeet was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Mom Mandeep and dad Baljinder were expecting their second child at the time. It should have been a time of joy, but it was instead a time of uncertainty. Mandeep recalls the high fevers, nose bleeds, and bruises that plagued their little girl. After several tests, Gurkeet’s diagnosis was confirmed just two weeks after the birth of her little sister. The newly expanded family was faced with the hardships of watching Gurkeet undergo six months of intense chemotherapy.

Despite the diagnosis at such a young age and the difficulties that came with treatment, Gurkeet persevered. She emerged stronger and more creative than ever. She discovered a love for making up her own songs, singing, and snapping her fingers along to her own tune.

When asked what her wish would be, Gurkeet chose a bedroom makeover reflecting her vibrant personality, adorned with butterflies, fairy lights, and her very own ball pit. Her wish not only gave her a room makeover, but a renewed sense of JOY and HOPE.

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, and its life- changing power is unlocked when wishes like Gurkeet’s are granted.