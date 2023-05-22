Grolla, Matkowski capture 2023 Northern Team Championship

It was a successful weekend for Saskatoon’s Bryan Matkowski and Denver Grolla at Cooke Municipal Course in Prince Albert as the duo captured the 2023 Northern Team Championship title.

The tournament ran with a best ball format on Saturday and a two-player scramble on Sunday.

“(It) feels pretty good.” Matkowski said. “Denver and I have been playing a lot together. We’re starting to click. We haven’t had a win in a long time. It’s been ten years since I had a win of any sorts and couldn’t ask for a better place.”

Matkowski and Grolla captured the win with a score of fifteen-under-par for the tournament, one stroke better than the runner up team of Danny Klughart and Mike Herperger.

Matkowski says the duo were able to pick up strokes on the competition around the greens over the weekend.

“The short game and putting were good. Then actually Denver was just solid off the tee just straight every time, so that helps a lot.”

Matkowski and Grolla both play out of the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club and made the trip to Prince Albert for the two-day tournament.

Matkowski says he really enjoys the opportunity to play Cooke Municipal whenever he can.

“It is worth the hour and a half drive to this place. Ever since that new irrigation, it’s just been so good. It’s green, it’s lush, it’s a tough course. It’s one of my favorites, so I come up here whenever I can.”

In other flights, Travis Jenkins and Travis Fehr captured the first flight with a combined score of nine-under-par. Tom Ross and Bill Cameron captured the second flight combining for a one-under-par score. The third flight went to Jordan Cullum and Travis Detillieux with a three-over score. Randy and Ryan Gilewich shot a combined five-over for the fourth flight. Sherry Anderson and Pauline McDougall would capture the fifth flight.

sports@paherald.sk.ca