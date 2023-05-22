Outlaws fall in close contest with Fighting Sioux

The Prince Albert Outlaws and Standing Buffalo Fighting Sioux played a back-and-forth contest on Friday night at the Kinsmen Arena, but the visiting Fighting Sioux would come out on top in a slim one goal victory 16-15 in Prairie Gold Lacrosse League action.

Outlaws head coach Lawrence Holizki says Prince Albert played a hard fought game against a very talented Standing Buffalo opponent.

“It was a hard-fought game. They’ve got a really good offense. With Jeff Shattler quarterbacking for them, that makes a huge difference. We’re missing a couple of key guys off defense tonight, but no excuses. They played hard. Everybody played (and) battled hard.”

Leading the charge offensively for the Fighting Sioux was 2011 National Lacrosse League MVP Jeff Shattler who had 11 points in the contest with five goals and six assists. Shattler appeared in 229 career NLL games posting 337 goals and 508 assists suiting up for the Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks and Saskatchewan Rush.

Standing Buffalo would take an early 8-5 lead after the first period with Shattler scoring a pair of goals.

Prince Albert would cut the lead to just a single goal after two periods of play outscoring Standing Buffalo 6-4 in the middle frame.

Brody Holizki led scorers for the Outlaws with four goals and two assists in the contest.

The two teams would each score four times in the third period, Prince Albert would get within one with goals from Kurtis Peifer at the 8:05 mark and Ethan Kennedy with 5:41 remaining.

The Outlaws couldn’t get the game tying goal past Fighting Sioux goaltender Teddy Yuzicappi.

Holizki says he was overall proud of the way the Outlaws played, despite the result on the scoreboard.

“It was just nice to see our guys that haven’t been on the scoresheet starting to really click and get back into the game form that they needed to be in, so it was good. I’m proud of the boys tonight.”

The Outlaws return to action on Saturday, May 27 when they welcome the Regina Heat to the Kinsmen Arena. The game starts at 8 p.m.

