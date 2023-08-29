Gray’s Funeral Chapel finds unique way to raise funds for Prince Albert SPCA

Gray’s Funeral Chapel found a unique way to raise funds for the Prince Albert SPCA with a free community event on Monday.

The come and go event paid tribute to animals we have lost and also raised funds for the Prince Albert SPCA.

Lisa Bos-Atchison, funeral home manager of Gray’s Funeral Chapel, said it was important for staff to be involved in the community.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to give back to the community in this way and invites people to get to know us in a bit of a different light,” Bos-Atchison said.

They chose August 28 because it is also Rainbow Bridge Day, an annual day to recognize pet companions that have died. Bos-Atchison said that inspired them to raise money for the Prince Albert SPCA.

The day opened with remarks from Bos-Atchison. Ol’ McDale Travelling Friendly Farm petting zoo was on site, as was the Companion Paws Therapy Dog.

There was also a free hot dog lunch sponsored by Lake Country Co-op. Bos-Atchison said it was a way to get people together and also see the space in a new way.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A Gray’s employee was in charge of the free barbecue as part of Gray’s Funeral Chapel’s free community event for Rainbow Bridge Day on Monday.

In her opening remarks Bos-Atchison also explained that Gray’s had become part of Arbor Memorials in 2022 and how retired owner Drew Gray influenced her career. She also reintroduced the team at Arbor Memorials to the community

“It’s a chance, especially before we go back to school here for everybody in the community too, for us to give back, (and) to donate to charity. We’ve also created a space inside for a bit of a quiet time for reflection,” Bos-Atchison said.

Inside Gray’s was a special memorial to animals, cake and candy bags for kids.

“We’re just really, really proud and honoured to be a part of this community, to serve families of this community and to give back,” Bos-Atchison said.

michael-oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca