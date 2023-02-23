Funding increase for Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge

The Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge is celebrating a new funding amount of $15,000 per school for 2023. Ten schools will be selected to receive funding and a record total of $150,000 will be provided this year to encourage grassroots, local plans and programs that promote student nutrition and healthier school environments.

“The Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge is an amazing partnership that has been in place for 17 years to support nutritional opportunities for students in our province,” said Jaimie Smith-Windsor, president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

“We’re grateful to Mosaic for this longstanding and continued dedication to improving school nutrition environments.”

The SSBA has administered the program in partnership with Mosaic since its inception.

Since 2006, 93 schools have received funding to support improvements, which have included implementing or expanding nutrition programs, enhancing kitchen and garden facilities, increasing educational opportunities for students and families and supporting reconciliation and cultural projects.

“We are proud to increase our level of support for the Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge,” Sarah Fedorchuk, Mosaic’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs, said. “Over the past 17 years, the winning schools have used the funds to create healthier school environments, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s winners can achieve with $15,000.”

The 2023 Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge is now accepting applications and all schools across the province are encouraged to participate.