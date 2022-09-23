FSIN asks for thorough investigation of man who went missing from Redwing, Sask

Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan are appealing to the RCMP to further investigate the disappearance of an 18-year-old man that went missing from the Prince Albert area in May.

Seth Deschambeault of Cumberland House Cree Nation was last seen on May 29th at a residence in the community of Redwing, just north of Prince Albert on Highway #2. After not hearing from him for over a week, he was reported missing by his family on June 6th.

“The number of missing First Nations people is at an all-time high, and we need to ensure their names are not forgotten. In the missing case of Seth Deschambeault, his family is desperate to know what happened to him, and it is necessary that we petition all police agencies to ensure that all missing cases are thoroughly investigated,” said Vice Chief Heather Bear of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in a media release. “We are the voice for the voiceless, and we will continue our advocacy to ensure all agencies take the missing cases of our First Nations seriously.”

Since June, investigators with the Saskatchewan RCMP have considered Deschambeault’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit have since taken charge of the investigation.

Deschambeault is described as being 5’3” tall and weighing 120 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).