Cocaine, firearms and stolen property found on residence at Waterhen Lake First Nation

A 40-year-old man has been charged after police recover multiple large stolen items and drug paraphernalia from his properties.

In early September, Meadow Lake’s RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) executed search warrants at a residence on Waterhen Lake First Nation and at a cabin at Redmond Lake in relation to an investigation into an August 31 assault.

Officers located and seized approximately 2.4 kilograms of cocaine and trafficking paraphernalia at the residence in Waterhen, as well as firearms, ammunition, a Seadoo, laptops and a snowmobile trailer.

On September 2, Miles Lasa of Waterhen Lake First Nation was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, unlicensed possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, public mischief, and assault with a weapon.

Officers then recovered a Bobcat, two Seadoos, a trailer and an ATV from the cabin at Redmond Lake. The items had been reported as stolen in the past two years from various areas in central and northern Saskatchewan.

As a result, Lasas has also been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime worth less than $5000.

He was arrested on these charges on September 22 and will be held in custody to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on September 26.