First ever Run for Rose a huge success for Rose Garden Hospice

The Rose Garden Hospice is looking to beautify their outdoor space and has found a new way to fundraise that idea.

The Rose Garden Hospice hosted their first ever Run for Rose fun run on Saturday

Barb Broda board member for the Rose Garden Hospice and co-chair of the organizing committee explained that the idea came about because it was a simple concept.

“We needed a fundraiser. We needed one that wasn’t going to cost us a lot of money and we needed some landscaping done so we figured this would be a good way to start the process,” Broda said

Marina Mitchell, daughter of Rose Garden Hospice namesake Rose Daschuk explained that it was also a way to bring people out.

“It’s something that everybody can you do whether walk or run, it’s a family event,” Mitchell said.

Broda and Mitchell said that they were not looking for a race but more of a fun run.

For a first time event the Run for Rose also sold out at a cap of over 250 runners and walkers.

“It sold out the Tuesday before the race,’ Broda said.

“We are very exited it’s going to be a great day,” she added.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The 2K walk and run leaves at the Run for Rose on Saturday at the grounds of the Rose Garden Hospice.

The Run for Rose consists of a 2 KM Family Walk/Run (Family of 4), 2KM Individual Walk/Run, 5 KM Walk/Run $50 and 10 KM Run.

” So it’s a 10 kilometer run and then that starts at 10:00 and then the five kilometer walk or run starts at 10:30 and then the two kilometer individual and a 2 kilometer family walk

The opening of the event included speeches by Hospice board chair Wayne Nogier, Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave, Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, Mayor Greg Dionne and a special song by the afternoon’s entertainment The Project. Broda was also presented a gift for her work to put together the event by artist Cheryl Ring.

The three races took off in staggered times with the 10K launching first followed by the 5K a half hour later and both 2K races 15 minutes after that.

The first place finisher for the men’s division of the 10K was Cory Dyck and for women was Christina Charles.

“A little staggered, going to be busy out there on the road,” she said.

The run went along the Rotary Trail and the 10K turnaround was near the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

“The five-kilometer people turn around right kind of behind the basketball courts at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse,” Broda said.

The Rotary Club of Prince Albert will be donating $50,000 and that the money will pave the way for an extension of the Rotary Trail, connecting it with the future garden area of the Hospice.

There was also a play area and facepainting for children and a barbecue for the racers to recharge after completing their run.

According to Mitchell the plan is to make the Run for Rose a yearly tradition on this weekend in May. Mitchell added that the first one had not started yet but the organizers are already thinking about the second one.

According to Broda total funds raised will not be known for several weeks.

The organizing committee thanked everyone for coming and supporting the event and major sponsor Prince Albert Source for Sports.

The pair also thanked the many volunteers for the event.