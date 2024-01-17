Fire at downtown fast food restaurant not considered suspicious: PAPS

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) says a structure fire that occurred at a fast food restaurant in Prince Albert’s downtown is not considered suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the downtown A&W at around 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 after it caught fire. There is “considerable damage”, PAPS reported in a press release, but members of the Prince Albert Fire Department have the blaze under control. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire cannot be determined until it is extinguished, the Prince Albert Fire Department said in an update posted online at 10:08 a.m. Crews will remain on the scene for most of the day.

Both police and fire services have asked residents to avoid the areas of 12th Street and First Avenue West as water runoff has made the roads extremely icy.

Prince Albert firefighters were called to the scene following reports of a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters entered the building and found a heavy fire in the kitchen area that had already extended into the attic space. The fire quickly spread to the roof, causing firefighters to exit the building.

The fire is under control and not endangering any properties, the fire department reported, but continues to burn.

More to come.