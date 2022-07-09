Final vote on Margo Fournier Centre sale to take place on Monday

The final motion to approve the sale of the Margo Fournier Centre to the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) for a total of $375,000 will be read by Prince Albert City Council on Monday.

Council voted in favour of the sale at a previous meeting in June after City Administration confirmed community programming would continue for downtown residents.

The new agreement between the City and PAGC states that the portion of the property occupied by the Kinsmen Community Heritage Centre will remain perpetually leased for $1.

This condition of sale will allow the senior residents that live in the downtown area and utilize the Heritage Centre to continue with their recreational programming, with the City continuing to maintain the site.

PAGC submitted a proposal to the City of Prince Albert expressing interest in buying the Margo Fournier Centre to relocate their current downtown office.

Their vision is to create a Skills & Trades Centre with an employment readiness focus, which would include drivers license training, cultural programming with elders presence and a mentorship program with the City Police..

Consultations with the Fournier family to rename the Prince Albert Art Centre in honour of Margo Fournier are currently underway. A report to explore alternative recognition for Margo Fournier will be presented to City Council at a future meeting.