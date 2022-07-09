A double play of near perfection: Aces and Astros both win as 15 Softball Provincials continue

Saturday morning’s action saw both of Prince Albert’s U15 softball teams come away victorious.

The Astros wound up hitting and pitching a perfect 15-0 win over the Saskatoon Selects. The Aces came away with a 13-2 victory over the Regina Royals Rage.

Both games started at 10:30 am in Prime Ministers’ Park. The Rotary Diamond held the Aces’ game, which saw the home team leap out with an early 7-1 lead by the end of the first inning. The inning started with Sarah McNabb getting walked right off the top, only to wind up stealing 2 bases. Martina Moore was up next, hitting a single, as did Jensen Beaton, Chantal Dmytro, Alexis Wawro, and Abby Wasutyk.

The inning wrapped up with a double RBI and home run combo off the bat of Kadence Dansereau, when she knocked herself and teammates Wawro and Wasutyk home.

There was no scoring in the second inning by either team, but the third inning opened with Moore hitting single, leading to her slickly stealing second, third, and finally home plate. Jensen Beaton also hit a powerful home run. Chantal Dmytrow hit a single, as did Abby Wasutyk. Katelyn Mooney earned a walk after the Rage’s pitcher hit Mooney in the left ankle with an errant throw.

Sarah McNabb hit three of her teammates home in Dmytrow, Wasutyk, and Mooney. Moore and Beaton were each walked, and Dmytrow hit Moore home.

The midpoint of the fourth saw pitcher Wasutyk pay a perfect three-up, three-down inning, resulting in the “mercy rule” taking effect.

Head coach Scott Reed was very proud of his charges, and looks forward to tonight’s 6:30 pm game.

“Now we’ve earned ourselves the right to play in the A semi final tonight for the gold medal game, so we’re going to get ourselves ready and then wait to see who is the first place team in the other pool,” he said. “Hopefully (we’ll) be ready to keep playing the way we’re playing and hopefully have some more success tonight.”

The Prince Albert Astros game ran concurrently with the Aces on Saturday. The Astros controlled the game from begging to end, defeating Saskatoon 16-0.

Pitcher Zane Litzenbergen recorded 10 strikeouts in a shutout performance. He said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

“It was a great game,” an excited Litzenbergen said. “(With) 10 strikeouts, it was a pretty good game…. It feels really good.

The Astros’ next game is also being played at 6:30 pm tonight at the Kinsmen diamond, concurrently timed with the Aces’ game.

If you are looking to avoid watching a televised ball game tonight, come on out to Prime Ministers’ Park to support one, or even both, Prince Albert U15 baseball teams. Bring lots of water, as it promises to be a bit on the warm side tonight, and bring whatever cheering-on signage you like to support the teams and players.