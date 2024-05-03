FCC denies rumour it plans to leave Regina, relocate to Montreal

“To be absolutely clear, FCC is not moving its head office from Regina,” Farm Credit Canada said in a statement Thursday.

Alec Salloum, Regina Leader-Post

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has denied a rumour raised on the floor of the legislative assembly that the lender plans to move its head office to Quebec.

“To be absolutely clear, FCC is not moving its head office from Regina,” said a statement provided to the Leader-Post shortly after question period Thursday.

It was during question period that the rumour was shared by Nadine Wilson, who’s the sole MLA of the Saskatchewan United Party (SUP). In a news release issued later the same morning, she called it “highly concerning that the Moe government was completely unaware that the Trudeau government had made this decision.”

A SUP communications director said the information came from “multiple high-level sources in FCC and the federal government.”

Premier Scott Moe, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, Opposition Leader Carla Beck and Opposition finance critic Trent Wotherspoon all appeared similarly blindsided by the assertion that FCC was pulling up roots and moving east.

“We have not been apprised of that information. So we don’t have anything to comment on,” said Harpauer during question period.

Wilson then seemed to suggest the rumoured move had something to do with current Ottawa-Saskatchewan relations.

“While we agree with the premier’s harder stance with the prime minister, actions have consequences,” Wilson said before again asking about Moe’s plan to manage the purported departure of FCC.

Harpauer again got to her feet.

“We don’t answer questions on rumours that someone may have heard somewhere,” she said.

Speaking to media after question period, Moe said all he has heard so far are “rumours.” While there might be “job additions FCC is looking at in other places,” he said Minister of Agriculture David Marit has been in contact with the federal Crown corporation to make sure talks of a move are just rumour.

“It needs to be headquartered here,” Moe said of FCC, emphasizing the role agriculture plays in Saskatchewan.

In its statement, the FCC said it is focused on serving Canadian customers.

“While FCC is a national organization with a national mandate, we value being a part of Regina and share a passion for this community, along with our more than 1,000 FCC employees who call this community home,” it said.

Beck said Wilson’s question was the first time she heard any rumour about FCC leaving and added it’s “deeply concerning if that’s the case. This is a major employer here.”

If there’s “any merit to the rumour about FCC moving its operation from Regina and Saskatchewan, that would be a horrible loss,” Wotherspoon said, adding there needs to be disclosure and immediate action if this rumour turns out to be true.

FCC is a federal Crown corporation and Canada’s largest agricultural lender.

