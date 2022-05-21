Farmer’s Market still thriving

The COVID lockdowns caused problems for a few Saskatchewan businesses, but it hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for the Prince Albert Farmer’s Market.

The market makes its outdoor return on Saturday as part of the downtown district’s Spring Sidewalk Sale. Market president Bob Gill said eight new vendors have applied for spots at the 2022 Farmer’s Market, while only one or two won’t be returning.

“We’ll be pretty full this year for sure,” Gill said during a phone interview on Thursday. “The community has supported us really well during COVID over the last couple of years. We hope it continues going forward.

“We’ve got such a good, wide-variety of products. It’s a good place to come and see a lot of the local stuff.”

Gill credited local customers for keeping the market going over the last two years while some businesses struggled. He said Prince Albert residents have always been loyal customers, and weren’t about to abandoned one of their favourite haunts.

“It’s just such a good meeting place for everybody,” Gill said. “We’ve got our regulars every Saturday who come there and they look forward to the market. The support has been really good over the years.”

It will be business as usual when the Farmer’s Market opens on Saturday. Gill said there are no major changes planned for this year, so if residents enjoyed past trips, they’ll enjoy this one too.

“We just hope everybody shows up and just enjoys getting back outside and seeing some old friends,” he said.

The Prince Albert Farmer’s Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the Downtown Sidewalk Sale.

The Sidewalk Sale will include live music from The Grassy Blues and The O’Krauts in Memorial Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as children’s activities, art demonstrations, and a food and history tour.

Tickets for the food and history tour must be purchased before noon on Friday at the Historical Museum. The cost is $15.