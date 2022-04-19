Elk Ridge Resort to host first ever wedding showcase

Couples preparing to say ‘I do’ will have a chance to see what’s new in the world of weddings as Elk Ridge Resort hosts its inaugural wedding showcase Saturday Apr. 23, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Elk Ridge Resort has earned a prestigious reputation as a premier wedding destination in their first yaer of operation, and organizers are hoping to take advantage of that trend with their first wedding showcase.

Ashley McLean, Elk Ridge Wedding Co-ordinator said it’s a sign things are getting back to normal at the resort after the lifting of the COVID-19 regulations.

“We feel like it signifies everything is back and moving forward,” McLean said. “We also think it is just a really great opportunity to highlight the resort and what we have to offer Saskatchewan couples and beyond.

“We want to give people the Elk Ridge experience, we want them to come and have fun. We are a fun crew up there. It’s a fun place to be it’s also a beautiful place to be and we just want people to come and really feel like they can envision their days there when they leave.”

McLean said in a press release that they anticipate an increase in demand post pandemic as brides and grooms are looking further ahead to book the venue they desire. She said wedding season has also extended beyond summer, with many couples now booking fall and winter weddings.

“We want to invite brides and grooms to come and experience firsthand what their wedding could look like at Elk Ridge Resort,” managing partner Ryan Danberg said in the press release. “We want them to come and tour the property, meet our vendors and enjoy everything we have to offer, before they have their special day.

“People want to gather again and are excited to be together. We have been hosting weddings throughout 2021-22 and feel that we are taking a step in the right direction to make things as easy as we can for Brides and Grooms and their Guests.”

McLean said that they plan to highlight all of the attributes that Elk Ridge can offer as a host resort for weddings. That includes tasting samples from the Elk Ridge chef and his team, feature menu items at the Fredrich Dining Room and resort restaurant in the evening, and a resort tour, so couples can get a feel for the resort and all the accommodations.

There will also be walking tours of venue spaces to highlight specific vendors. McLean said they want to highlight the whole experience during the showcase.

“We wanted it to feel intimate,” she explained. “We wanted to feel like a true Elk Ridge experience and we wanted people to leave the resort with a real understanding of what Elk Ridge is about.”

With wedding planning taking time, they wanted to make it accessible for couples planning ceremonies in the present and the future.

“We have got 2022 couples who want to speak to vendors and want to nail down finer details but then we also have brides and grooms who have booked for 2023 and potential couples who are booking for 2023 and beyond so there is something for everyone,” McLean said. “It is for wherever you are at in the wedding process.”

She emphasized that Elk Ridge can accommodate any size of wedding, from large gatherings to smaller more intimate affairs. That includes both indoor and outdoor options.

“No matter where people are at in the planning process and no matter the size of their wedding we feel like Elk Ridge can serve as the backdrop for all of it,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful setting in the midst of the boreal forest. It’s just a gorgeous place to gather with the resort itself, the nature around us and just the beauty of the location.”

For more information visit elkridgeresort.com/event-planner/wedding-showcase.

Michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca