Driver in Sunday crash shot prior to losing control: PAPS

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) says the driver of a vehicle that crashed on the 1000 Block of 22nd Street East early Sunday morning was shot by someone from a second vehicle prior to losing control.

The PAPS provided an update on Tuesday saying they did not initially report a firearm was involved to protect the integrity of the investigation. Police say the shot from the second vehicle caused the 22-year-old drive to lose control, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. Police say the suspects and victim were involved in an interaction at the Skate Board Park at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, moments prior to the collision on 22nd Street East.

Investigators are still searching for the second vehicle involved in the incident. It is described as a newer model, red, four-door GMC with a black tonneau cover and black box rails.

Anyone who saw the red GMC truck at the skateboard park or has information about the truck’s owner is asked to contact the PAPS at 306-953-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7477.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:46 a.m. on Sunday following reports of a motor vehicle collision with injuries. On arrival, they found a single vehicle collided with a pair of light standards.

Five people were transported to Victoria Hospital with various injuries. The driver was transported to Regina with serious injuries.