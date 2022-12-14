Denare Beach firearms investigation leads to three arrests

Around 9:45 pm on Dec. 9, Creighton RCMP received a report of a break-in at a residence in Denare Beach. Investigation determined a firearm safe with six firearms was stolen.

The next day, Creighton RCMP were called to a property in Denare Beach for a report of a person with a firearm. Officers immediately responded but did not locate the person. No injuries were reported.

As a result of further investigation into both incidents, Creighton RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Denare Beach with the assistance of Flin Flon RCMP, Cranberry Portage RCMP and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch. They located and seized five rifles, two handguns, a number of magazines with ammunition, and a quantity of psilocybin and illegal cannabis.

Investigation determined some of the firearms recovered were reported as stolen in the Dec. 9 break-in, while others were reported stolen in other previous break-ins in the area.

Two males, an adult and a youth, were arrested at the residence.

The youth, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested for breaching a deferred custody order. He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in court in Creighton on Jan. 9, 2023.

Ethan Merasty, 22, of Denare Beach, is charged with 36 Criminal Code offences, including:

Two counts of unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Four counts of possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

Seven counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Six counts of failing to comply with probation order.

Five counts of unsecured storage of a firearm.

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Six counts of unlicensed possession of a firearm.

one count each of possession of illicit cannabis and possession (psilocybin).

Merasty is next scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Dec. 15.

After further investigation, officers arrested and charged Robin Merasty, 41, of Denare Beach with one count each of unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Robin Merasty will appear in court in Creighton on Feb. 14, 2023.

Creighton RCMP continue to investigate the origin of some of the seized firearms and the circumstances of the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.