Local graphic artist excited to see design on Prince Albert Winter Festival button

Local graphic designer Aiden Edwards says he did it to help out his community after hearing the news that he was chosen as the designer for the 2023 Prince Albert Winter Festival button.

“I was pretty excited I could get my artwork on the button for this big event that happens in Prince Albert every year,” said the 18-year-old Edwards, who has been creating graphic design since the 10th grade. “I really love doing it, it’s my passion.”

Edwards’ unique button features an upclose shot of the eyes of a wolf, set in dramatic colours reminiscent of the night sky. The button will be used as admission for all Winter Festival events beginning on Feb. 9 and will be available for $3 from several locations throughout the city, including all Lake Country Co-op locations and Canadian Tire.

Graphic designer Aiden Edwards. — Submitted photo.

“I am very happy to be able to design the Winter Festival pin, and show some of my work on this button,” said Edwards, who graduated from St. Mary High School last spring. “(I’m) very excited to see them finished.”

The button has been a staple of the Winter Festival since its creation in 1964 by like-minded citizens who believed the people of Prince Albert needed something to do when the winter felt too long, said Winter Festival President Bev Erickson.

The 2023 Winter Festival will kick off with a volunteer sponsor appreciation night, followed by a multitude of shows such as a rock show, a fiddle show, and Voices of the North. Their second annual Family Days will begin on Feb 20, with a Family Sled Day, and continue on with other activities from 1 pm to 4 pm on Feb. 21, 22, and 23 at the Exhibition Centre. The week will also feature tons of cultural events.

Their outdoor activities start with a fireworks show sponsored by The Car Guys at the Art Hauser Centre on Feb. 24, followed by dog sled races and king and queen trapper events the following days. The Legion will be hosting a pancake breakfast on the 25 and 26, with the Winter Festival tradeshow and drive-thru fish fry in the afternoon.

Erickson said every Winter Festival event requires a button for entry, while others require both a button and an admission fee, including all their shows. The price of a button has remained at $3 for the last 20 years to keep it accessible and affordable for all Prince Albert families.

The Winter Festival team is looking for volunteers to help with all the fun activities coming to Prince Albert in 2023. Interested individuals can contact Bev Erickson by email at pawf.president@gmail.com.