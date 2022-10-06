Death on Big River First Nation considered suspicious says RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man on the Big River First Nation.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Big River RCMP received a report of an individual who appeared to be deceased on a trail in the community. Officers immediately responded and located the body of a deceased male.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of investigation into the death, which is considered suspicious at this time, according to a media release.

Police will not be releasing the victim’s age or hometown at this time, as investigators work to notify the individual’s next-of-kin.

Anyone with information should call Saskatchewan RCMP by calling 310-RCMP or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.