CWE is building a fan base with frequent Prince Albert stops

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) has made Prince Albert a constant stop during their tours of Western Canada.

They return again for the Rumble to Remember Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Plaza 88 featuring special guest and Japanese cruiserweight legend Ultimo Dragon.

CWE General Manager Danny Warren said that working hard on promoting in the market has helped the Winnipeg-based wrestling company find footing in Prince Albert.

“Every single event is like your first time out promoting and getting new people in the building,” Warren said. “We had to just be consistent on pounding the pavement, getting the word out there, and most importantly, just put on consistent, good events with good talent.

“Luckily for the most part, once somebody comes to our event, they keep on coming back.”

CWE previously used the Carlton Park Community Club as a venue, but has found a home at Plaza 88. Warren said moving there has been a huge boost.

“That’s really been a huge coup for us because it’s a beautiful facility for wrestling,” he explained. “It gives us a nice feeling and gives everybody plenty of room to sit and enjoy the event with their legs spread out, and it’s really added to the atmosphere.”

Warren said CWE has been coming to Prince Albert since 2015 but the crowds have increased since they began to stop in the city more frequently.

“We have been seeing some of our biggest crowds to date in the last year, which is a real positive and good thing to feel as you’re continuing to come back, especially since we’ve increased the schedule,” he said. “I believe we were only coming up to Prince Albert maybe twice a year when we first started. Now we’re getting up there every three to four months, so the area is getting more events and it’s building in popularity because of it.”

Warren said featuring different guest talent each trip, such as The Mountie, Jacques Rougeau, during the summer and Ultimo Dragon for this tour, attracts different people.

“We want to give people kind of a smorgasbord of options, sf you are somebody who’s a little bit younger who maybe isn’t familiar with The Mountie, you’re still going to enjoy the great Canadian wrestler and talent that are on the event itself,” Warren said,

“But if you’re looking for nostalgia, that might be a little before your time, so you bring in someone like Ultimo, who is a couple of years further ahead in his exposure on a national network and you bring in a whole new demographic.”

Guest wrestlers who have appeared recently in Prince Albert included ECW legend Rhino, Tessa Blanchard and others.

“We constantly like to change that and trying to find a hook to bring in people who may not be coming out to our events yet more regularly,” Warren said. “They’ll come out and see the big attraction and see the person they’re familiar with on TV or the person they grew up watching and then hopefully they’ll stick around because they really enjoyed the local talent as well.”

Warren said the local Canadian talent has also started to develop their own following in Prince Albert.

“That’s been great about being able to come back consistently,” he said. “People have been able to firmly get behind a lot of the talent doing these tours on a regular basis. They’re just as much part of the attraction now as anybody else.”

The card on Nov. 22 includes CWE Champion Mentallo, who is also a popular attraction. Warrant said Mentallo missed the CWE summer tour due to international wrestling commitments. The organization is happy to have someone with his experience back for another run.

“He’s got to be the most decorated, consistent Canadian wrestler of the last half decade,” Warren said.

“You look at all the major Canadian stars that went on to do other things in other countries, (and) Mentallo has been the cornerstone of Canadian wrestling and CWE since day one.”

As part of the tour, the CWE will celebrate its 15th anniversary in the New Year. Mentallo has been around since the first day.

“Mentallo was in the main event of that first ever CWE show headlining against Bryan Danielson, also known as Daniel Bryan to some people from WWE, in what was a miraculous showing in person to be their live to see,” Warren said.

“And 15 years later, he’s still going strong as CWE Champion, which really speaks volumes of his talents and his ability in the professional wrestling business to be able to stay on top for 15 years in a very cutthroat, very competitive industry.”

The card on Nov. 22 features an Over The Top Rope Rumble Main Event, the Special Attraction Match with Ultimo Dragon vs. “Lion Warrior” Bobby Sharp, Mentallo will be defending his title against wXw Star Norman Harras from Germany, a tag team match with NWA Star “Two Tanks” Marshall E. & Fil Deadly against The Cannon Corporation (“The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle and “The Headline” Shaun Martens) and CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Champion “Chiseled” Chad Daniels against “Canadian Crusher” AJ Sanchez.

Warren encouraged anyone who has not been out to come and experience the show live,

“Prince Albert, if you haven’t checked this out yet, please, I’m asking you very kindly, come down, buy a ticket, (and) check out pro wrestling for the first time,” he said.

Submitted Photo Ultimo Dragon will be the featured star when CWE returns to Prince Albert at Plaza 88 on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“I promise you, we may not turn you into a wrestling fan, you may not start watching WWE and AEW on television every week, but if you come to a CWE event, sure as heck you’re gonna start coming to CWE each and every time it comes to town and being a part of that experience.”

The Meet and Greet is at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m.

Tickets prices are VIP First Priority Access & Meet & Greet $29, General Admission $24 in advance, $27 at the door Advance Tickets Available at: Colette Portamedic Services (#3-496 Marquis Rd.) Purchase tickets online at cwetickets.com.

