Cumberland House man wanted for arson and assault causing bodily harm following police investigation

Cumberland House RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for setting a house on fire.

On Sunday afternoon around 1:05 p.m., RCMP received a report of a male uttering threats at a residence on the Cumberland House Cree Nation.

When officers responded, they located the residence on fire. Local fire services were called to extinguish the flames.

The interior of the home was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

While investigating this incident, officers received a report of a separate assault that occurred earlier this year involving the same suspect.

Cumberland House RCMP have charged Lawrence McGillivary, 29, of Cumberland House Cree Nation with one count each of arson, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm – choking, strangling or suffocating.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police are actively trying to locate him.

McGillivary is described as approximately 5’10” tall and 175 pounds, he has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP asks anyone that sees Lawrence McGillivary to not approach him.

Those with information are asked to contact Cumberland House RCMP at 306-888-5550. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers or through a tip online