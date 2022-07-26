Four new police recruits proves successful partnership between PAGC and PAPS

The Prince Albert Police Service has welcomed four new recruits after being officially sworn as officers on Monday.

Deanna McKay, Kaytlyn Chickowski, Calvin Schneider, and Nolan Johnson will begin training in Regina next week at the Saskatchewan Police College.

“The steps in the recruiting process are strenuous and difficult to navigate. I’m proud that Deanna, Kaytlyn, Calvin and Nolan have made it here,” said Deputy Chief of Police Farica Prince. “They’ll bring their unique perspectives and experiences to our organization and join many dedicated and hard working team members on patrol.”

The swearing in ceremony marks a successful partnership between the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and PAPS to promote recruiting and support applicants as they work toward a career in public safety.

Deanna McKay has been working with the local police service for several months through the PAGC mentorship program, which included working with Community Policing and Proactive Policing units across the area.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte attended the swearing in ceremony on Monday and said the partnership with PAPS has been a successful initiative for both organizations.

“I’m very glad to see the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services and Prince Albert Police Service’s police mentorship initiative a success. It is a partnership in recruiting and preparing Indigenous people to become police officers and serve the community,” said Hardlotte. “Congratulations Deanna and we’re looking forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

Deputy Police Chief Prince said the partnership with the PAGC is a critical initiative that advances efforts to reflect the community they serve and ensures the organization is inclusive, while valuing intersectionality.

“All four of our new recruits call Prince Albert home and have deep roots here. That’s important when considering retention but also, when there’s a historical care and commitment to the community, that’s good for the organization, the people within and the people we serve,” Prince said.

The Prince Albert Police Service has also previously partnered with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan WR2 on recruiting initiatives.

Two participants with the Métis Mentorship Program were hired as new police recruits in December 2021 following the successful completion of the six-month mentorship program and recently graduated from Saskatchewan Police College.